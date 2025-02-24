AP Assembly: Governor Forgets Chandrababu's Name!?

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly started on Monday with Governor Adbul Nazeer addressing a joint session of the Legislative Assembly and Council. AP's Finance Minister P. Keshav is expected to present the first full-fledged budget on February 28th. After the Governor's address, the Assembly session was postponed to tomorrow.

However, it was during the Governor's address that a blunder took place. While addressing AP CM Chandrababu Naidu's name, Abdul Nazeer had a slip of the tongue. Instead of calling Nara Chandrababu Naidu, he mentioned him as Narendra Chandrababu Naidu. Even though the governor didn't do it purposefully, his mentioning Chandrababu Naidu as Narendra Chandrababu has invited people to comment on the coalition government present in the state.

Before the governor's address began in the Assembly, Chandrababu Naidu and the speaker Ayyanna Patrudu welcomed him to the assembly. Following a 2.94 lakh crore budget that he presented in November last year, Finance Minister P. Keshav will present another budget when a little over four months were left in FY25.

YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the Assembly session along with his party legislators.