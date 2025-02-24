Lindsay Lohan’s father, Michael Lohan arrested for assault

Los Angeles, Feb 24 (IANS) Hollywood actress-singer Lindsay Lohan’s father Michael Lohan has been arrested on a domestic violence charge in Texas.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) has shared that Michael’s estranged wife, Kate Major, was at a medical appointment on Friday, February 21, when she observed Michael, 64, in the parking lot of the building, reports ‘People’ magazine.

A call to 911 was placed as she “was concerned he was following her”, as per the email shared by HCSO.

Major, 42, then told deputies that Michael had “flipped her out of a chair at their residence a few days earlier”, and HCSO confirmed that a female deputy observed bruising on Major’s body.

As per ‘People’, authorities said they made contact with Michael at his residence that day, and he was “arrested without incident”. Michael is being held on a charge of Continuous Family Violence and a $30,000 bond, HCSO said.

Michael was previously arrested in 2020 for allegedly assaulting Major in Southampton in New York. A police statement at the time said that he became “verbally and physically abusive to the other party” at a residence in the community.

Michael and Major were married in 2014 after becoming engaged in 2010. Major filed for divorce in 2018 and petitioned for sole custody of their two sons, Landon and Logan, at the time. The filing came one month after she was arrested for allegedly throwing a candle at Michael, cutting his arm.

Florida prosecutors did not file charges, citing insufficient evidence. Michael was previously married to Dina Lohan from 1985 to 2007. In addition to Lindsay, 38, they share children Michael Lohan Jr., 37, Aliana, 31, and Dakota, 28.

