Holidays: Stay Active Without Gym Workout – Here’s How!

Sick of the same boring hotel gym session during your vacation? Well, search no more! We have 7 thrilling ways to keep you active while travelling to new lands. From learning martial arts in Thailand to trekking through ancient forests in Seychelles, there's an activity for every thrill-seeker.

Racing Through Time in Israel

Picture running through centuries of history, along ancient walls and vibrant neighbourhoods. Israel's Jerusalem Marathon is a 42.2 km run that takes you on an exhilarating journey through time. Even if you're not a runner, the fresh mountain air and sepia-coloured landscapes make it perfect for active discovery.

Catching Waves in Kenya

Kenya's east coast beaches are a water sports haven of tropical paradise. Learn kitesurfing and surf the Malindi Bay or Watamu Bay waves. With the assistance of local surf guides to teach you the ropes in the warm waters, you'll be hanging ten in no time.

Discovering Qatar's Outdoor Wonders

Qatar provides an array of outdoor activities to remain active while visiting the city. The Olympic Cycling Track is a 33 km straight track ideal for continuous pedalling. Alternatively, use the 5/6 Park or Al Abraj Park for softer, beginner rides.

Surviving the Wilderness in Ras Al Khaimah

For adventure junkies, Ras Al Khaimah's Bear Grylls Explorers Camp is an adrenaline rush to remember. Get trained in survival techniques, rappel down stone mountains, and traverse the untamed wilderness with the guidance of experts.

Trekking Through Seychelles' Pre-Historic Forests

Seychelles provides a rare chance to trek through pre-historic forests and hike along trails that will leave any fitness buff weak in the knees. Replace your morning run with a hike along Morne Seychellois Nation Park or head into Vallée de Mai, where you'll hike along Coco de Mer palms and catch glimpses of black parrots.

Walking the Pekoe Trail in Sri Lanka

The Pekoe Trail in Sri Lanka is a 300 km hiking trail that carries you through 22 unique stages, each one recounting a piece of the country's vibrant history. From choosing to conquer the entire trail or part sections, you can balance active discovery with cultural discovery.

Muay Thai Training in Thailand

Thailand is a nation where centuries-old customs go hand in hand with contemporary culture. Why not give Muay Thai, the national martial art, a try? With training camps located in Bangkok and Chiang Mai, you can master the art of eight limbs while being exposed to the local way of life.

