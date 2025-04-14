Sudhanshu Pandey slams commercialization in cinema: Filmmaking today is driven by sales, not stories

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Actor Sudhanshu Pandey, known for his role in ‘Anupamaa,’ has voiced his concerns about the growing commercialization in the film industry.

He stated that the essence of storytelling is being overshadowed by the race for profits. Speaking at the recent Content India Summit 2025, he remarked, “They need to really create something that is very original and very deep-rooted. Unfortunately, we belong to an industry where everybody is trying to make films that they can sell. The core thought of filmmaking is wrong.”

“Nobody is really focusing on making good subjects or working very hard in trying to figure out subjects or stories or digging out stories from deeper in the society. There is so much out there. Unfortunately, nobody wants to work hard on that. Everybody is trying to set up projects and trying to sell them. They all want to make it with a saleable name so they can sell it. I know it's a double-edged sword,” Sudhanshu added.

The actor also shared insights into his vision as a producer and discussed the challenges that Indian creators encounter in the current content landscape. Talking about his production journey, Sudhanshu shared, “I have been actually working on scripts for over a decade now, and I've got three feature film scripts that are ready and bound, out of which two scripts are being pitched to various actors and also some broadcasters, and one OTT series, which I'm very proud of, because it is written by a very, very dear friend of mine, like a younger brother.”

“So, yes, my idea of producing is not just limited to the idea of producing and getting something out, but also producing content that can be talked about, that can be remembered. And I'm very keen on becoming one of those producers who are known for their content and are very, very good, which is socially relevant, and it can make a difference, basically.”

Sudhanshu also reflected on the balance between creativity and commercial viability.

“Even if I am producing, I would definitely want somebody saleable on my project. But I think I would be a little honest with my subjects because I would rather make a good film and focus on making a good film in time, which is economically viable for everybody. If you make a good film, I don't think it can ever be a losing proposition. Once you make a good film, you can market it well. You can have it reach the audiences that normally wouldn't watch Indian cinema globally. All this marketing can go to the next level if we really dig out subjects from much deeper in our lives and our society and our existence,” he further explained.

Work-wise, Sudhanshu Pandey was last seen portraying Vanraj Shah in the popular Star Plus show “Anupamaa.” He quit the series in August 2024, after four years.

