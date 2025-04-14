Tribanadhari Barbarik - Sathyaraj Goes All Out in Promoting, Teaser Gets Positive Response

Sathyaraj has been a popular actor in South Indian films for a long time, but his role as Kattappa in Baahubali made him famous all over India. With his strong screen presence and ability to play different kinds of roles, he has been very busy working on films in different languages. One of his most talked-about upcoming films is the big-budget Tribanadhari Barbarik. The film has already created a lot of buzz, thanks to Sathyaraj’s role and the positive response to its teasers, songs, and other promos.

One song in particular, Anaga Anaga Kathala, has become a huge hit online. Its soulful and melodious tune has made it a top choice for music charts and social media reels. The emotional bond shown between Sathyaraj’s character and his on-screen granddaughter has touched many hearts and added more depth to the story.

Sathyaraj has shown his love for the film by being very active in its promotion. In a fun and heartwarming gesture, he joined young Instagram content creators to recreate scenes from the song, capturing its emotion and charm. His energy, dedication, and willingness to try new things at this stage of his career is truly inspiring.

The film is produced by Vijaypal Reddy Adidhala, presented by well-known director Maruthi, and directed by Mohan Srivatsa. It is currently in post-production and being made under the Vanara Celluloid banner. The cast also includes Satyam Rajesh, Vasishta N. Simha, Sanchi Rai, Udaya Bhanu, and Kranthi Kiran.

The release date will be announced soon.