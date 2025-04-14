Sunny Deol's Jaat Movie OTT Release: When and where to watch?

For the fans eagerly waiting to watch Sunny Deol's new action entertainer, Jaat, on OTT, the wait will not be long. The movie, which has been running successfully in theatres since its release on April 10, 2025, will be available on Netflix soon. Although the official OTT release date has not been confirmed yet, fans can expect to watch Jaat on the platform shortly.

A Box Office Hit Theatrical Run

Jaat has been creating a buzz in the industry with its action scenes and powerful story. The movie is about the fierce competition between Sunny Deol's character and Randeep Hooda's character, and the trailer sets the tone right for the film. Jaat has minted more than Rs. 25 crore in the first three days, as reported by the Sacnilk report, proving its box office hit.

Cast and Crew

The film features a star cast, with the villain played by Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, and Swaroopa Ghosh. The film was directed by Gopichand Malineni, who teamed up with Sunny Deol in his directorial debut.

What to Expect

With its sequences of action and powerful plot, Jaat is a movie that must be seen by the viewers of Sunny Deol and action dramas in Bollywood. The OTT release of the movie on Netflix will provide viewers an opportunity to view the power of Sunny Deol's performance sitting at home.

Keep an Eye Out for the Release Date

While OTT release dates are yet to be confirmed, viewers can look forward to keeping an eye on Netflix's new releases to spot Jaat in the near future. With a successful theatrical experience and anticipation about its OTT release, Jaat is destined to be the next hit amongst Bollywood enthusiasts.

For those who missed watching Jaat in theatres, the good news is that it will be hitting Netflix soon for streaming.



