Makers of pan Indian blockbuster ‘KGF 2’ release special video as film completes three years

Chennai, April 14 (IANS) The makers of one of India’s biggest blockbusters ‘KGF 2’, featuring Kannada star Yash in the lead, on Monday celebrated the occasion of the film completing three years by releasing a special video comprising scenes from the film.

Taking to its X timeline, Hombale films, the firm that produced the action extravaganza, wrote, “He came… He saw… He conquered! Celebrating three glorious years of #KGFChapter2 and the monster’s mayhem at the box office.”

The makers also released a video clip to mark the occasion.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, ‘KGF Chapter 2’ not only shattered box office records but also redefined the landscape of Indian action cinema.

The film, starring Rocking Star Yash in a career-defining role as ‘Rocky Bhai’, was produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films.

From its gripping storytelling to world-class action sequences and larger-than-life visuals, ‘KGF Chapter 2’ became a cultural phenomenon.

To this day, its powerful dialogues, iconic background score by Ravi Basrur, and chart-topping songs continue to dominate playlists and social media feeds, proving the film’s enduring legacy.

Apart from Yash, the film also starred Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, and Prakash Raj. It raised the bar for pan-India cinema, connecting deeply with audiences across languages and regions.

The visual tone of the film was shaped by cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, whose work effectively balanced scale and emotion.

The production design, led by art director Shivakumar J, played a key role in creating the distinct setting and environment that supported the narrative of the KGF universe.

Fans across the globe are eagerly awaiting the third instalment from the celebrated world of ‘KGF’.

