Jack US Box Office Result - Biggest Disaster in Siddhu Jonnalagadda's Career

Siddhu's breakout success Tillu Square raked in a massive $2 million in North America, cementing its place among the biggest Telugu hits in the region. Buoyed by that triumph, expectations were sky-high for his next outing, Jack.

Riding on the momentum, Jack was snapped up for a hefty advance by a distributor betting big on Siddhu’s rising star power. But after facing multiple release delays and a lukewarm reception, the film has stumbled badly at the box office. Industry sources suggest that the distributor could face losses as steep as 80% of their investment.

Jack opened to a modest $195,000 over its first four days and is expected to wind up its North American run just above $200,000—far short of the $1 million it needed to break even.

Meanwhile, Gopichand Malineni’s Hindi directorial debut Jaat, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and headlined by Sunny Deol, also failed to click. Despite the backing of big names, the film earned just around $300,000 in its opening weekend, with critics and audiences alike panning its formulaic storyline.

In a surprising turn, Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly emerged as the unexpected box office winner of the weekend. The film struck a chord with Tamil viewers, collecting over $1 million and turning into a solid hit.

On the other hand, Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi starring Pradeep Machiraju skipped a North American release altogether.