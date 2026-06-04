American Telugu Association Invites YS Jagan to ATA Convention in USA

Representatives of the American Telugu Association (ATA) met former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the party’s central office in Tadepalli and invited him to attend the 19th ATA Convention to be held from July 31 to August 2, 2026, at the Baltimore Convention Center in Maryland, USA.

The delegation, led by ATA President Jayanth Challa, former President Bhuvanesh Bujala, Conference National Coordinator Sharath Vemula, Treasurer Srikanth Gudipati, Jayasimha Reddy Challa and Ramanjula Reddy, presented the official invitation to YS Jagan and briefed him on the preparations and activities being undertaken by the organization.

Interacting with the delegation, YS Jagan appreciated ATA’s efforts in bringing Telugu people from across the world onto a common platform and its contribution towards preserving and promoting Telugu language, culture and heritage. He conveyed his best wishes to ATA members and expressed hope that the convention would be a grand success, further strengthening the unity and cultural identity of Telugu communities from the United States and across the globe.