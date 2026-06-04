5 Drawbacks of Ram Charan's Peddi

Ram Charan's highly anticipated sports drama Peddi has finally arrived in theatres amid massive expectations. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film has received mixed-to-positive reactions from audiences and critics alike. While the movie scores high on Ram Charan's performance, and mass appeal, it is far from flawless.

Despite its strengths, several aspects prevent Peddi from becoming an undisputed classic. Here are five major drawbacks that stand out in the film.

1. Janhvi Kapoor's Underwritten Character Fails to Leave an Impact

One of the biggest disappointments in Peddi is the treatment of Janhvi Kapoor's character. Despite being the female lead, her role lacks depth, purpose, and emotional weight. The character appears more like a narrative requirement than an integral part of the story.

More importantly, the romantic track between Ram Charan and Janhvi fails to generate the emotional connection the film desperately needs. Their chemistry never truly blossoms on screen, making the love story feel superficial. Even the much-discussed kiss sequence early in the film comes across as forced and artificial rather than organic, leaving little emotional impact on the audience.

2. Shruti Haasan's Special Song Feels Forced

Special songs often add energy and commercial appeal to mass entertainers, but Hellallallo, featuring Shruti Haasan, struggles to justify its presence in the narrative.

Instead of enhancing the film's momentum, the song feels inserted purely for commercial reasons. It interrupts the flow of the story and appears disconnected from the emotional core of the film. While Shruti Haasan brings glamour and screen presence, the sequence itself lacks narrative relevance and feels like a forced addition.

3. Excessive Cinematic Liberties Hurt the Film's Credibility

Sports dramas thrive when they maintain a balance between cinematic highs and believable storytelling. Unfortunately, Peddi frequently crosses that line.

Several cricket sequences, action blocks, and key plot developments rely heavily on cinematic conveniences rather than logical progression. Characters often find solutions too easily, while certain sporting moments stretch credibility beyond acceptable limits. While audiences generally accept some degree of cinematic liberty in commercial entertainers, Peddi occasionally pushes the envelope too far, affecting the film's authenticity.

4. Pacing Issues Affect the Overall Experience

At nearly three hours in length, Peddi suffers from noticeable pacing problems.

The film experiences stretches of sluggish storytelling in both halves, particularly during transitional sequences and emotional portions that could have been trimmed. While the core story remains engaging, the narrative occasionally loses momentum, resulting in a few draggy passages that test viewers' patience.

Tighter editing could have significantly enhanced the film's impact and made the emotional highs land with greater force.

5. Underwhelming Visual Effects in Key Moments

For a film mounted on such a grand scale, the visual effects are surprisingly inconsistent.

Some of the CGI-heavy sequences, particularly around the pre-interval block, fail to match the film's ambitious vision. Instead of elevating the spectacle, the visual effects occasionally appear unpolished and distract viewers from crucial emotional moments.

Given the enormous expectations surrounding Peddi and its reported scale, audiences would have expected a more refined visual presentation, especially in the film's most pivotal scenes.

Final Verdict

Peddi succeeds in delivering an emotionally charged underdog story powered by Ram Charan's committed performance and Buchi Babu's heartfelt storytelling. However, the film's underdeveloped romance, unnecessary commercial additions, excessive cinematic liberties, pacing issues, and inconsistent visual effects prevent it from reaching its full potential.

While these shortcomings may not significantly affect hardcore Ram Charan fans, they remain noticeable flaws in an otherwise engaging sports drama that had the ingredients to be truly exceptional.