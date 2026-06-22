Peddi US Box Office: North America Distributor Faces Huge Loss

Ram Charan's much-hyped rural sports drama Peddi is nearing the end of its global theatrical run, and while the film managed to hold its ground in the domestic market, its overseas performance has turned out to be a major disappointment.

According to trade estimates, Peddi is staring at cumulative overseas losses of nearly ₹18 crore (approximately $1.9 million), making it one of the biggest North American underperformers among Tier-1 Telugu films in recent years.

The film's overseas journey was heavily dependent on Ram Charan's star power. Despite generating strong initial interest among Telugu audiences abroad, Peddi struggled to sustain momentum after its opening weekend. Trade analysts believe the film's genre played a key role in limiting its reach.

Unlike the high-octane action entertainers and large-scale event films that typically dominate the overseas Telugu market, Peddi opted for a rooted rural sports drama packed with emotional storytelling. While the narrative found appreciation among a section of viewers, it failed to generate the repeat audience factor that is crucial for box-office success in international territories.

The film performed comparatively better in its home market, comfortably achieving breakeven status in Telugu-speaking regions. However, its dubbed versions failed to make an impact across Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada markets, resulting in losses across all extension circuits.

Despite the overseas setback, Peddi posted respectable worldwide numbers during its theatrical run. The film collected an estimated ₹231.45 crore net in India and ₹274.01 crore gross domestically. Overseas collections stood at ₹52.85 crore, taking the film's worldwide gross to approximately ₹326.86 crore.

While the final worldwide figures reflect Ram Charan's strong box-office pull, the film's underwhelming overseas performance highlights the growing challenge of marketing content-driven rural dramas to international audiences accustomed to spectacle-driven commercial entertainers.

With its theatrical run drawing to a close, Peddi will now look to find a wider audience through its digital and satellite releases.