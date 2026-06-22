My Arrest Is Part of AP Govt's Red Book Politics: Bolla Brahma Naidu

Former Vinukonda MLA Bolla Brahma Naidu stated that his arrest and imprisonment were the result of political vendetta orchestrated under the coalition government’s “Red Book” politics. Speaking to the media after being visited by former minister Vidadala Rajini, former MLA Dr. Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy and YSRCP leader Gajjala Sudheer Bhargav Reddy at his residence in Narasaraopet, Brahma Naidu asserted that he had committed no wrongdoing and was deliberately targeted despite the absence of any complaint against him.

He said that a false case was fabricated in connection with land issues unrelated to him and that he was arrested from Telangana under political pressure. Referring to Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Brahma Naidu said his arrest had been publicly predicted days in advance, proving that the entire episode was politically motivated. He challenged the MP to an open public debate and said a proper survey of land holdings linked to Vignan institutions would expose the truth. He maintained that he is a law-abiding businessman who pays crores of rupees in GST and income tax and questioned the false allegations being made against him.

Brahma Naidu said YSRCP leaders had been singled out for harassment while the government ignored public issues. He criticized the coalition government for pursuing revenge politics instead of addressing concerns such as Aarogyasri, fee reimbursement and deteriorating law and order. Referring to the Sai Krishna custodial death case, he said it reflected the complete failure of the state’s policing system and governance under the Red Book regime.

Former Minister Vidadala Rajini described the imprisonment of a 74-year-old leader without evidence as inhuman and politically motivated. Dr. Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy and Gajjala Sudheer Bhargav Reddy stated that Brahma Naidu was being victimized despite being the actual sufferer in the Gandikota land issue and reaffirmed that YSRCP would stand firmly by him until justice is delivered.