Two Years of Backstabbing: YSRCP Targets AP Govt's Broken Promises

YSRCP announced that, under the direction of party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the YSR Congress Party has launched a statewide campaign titled “Two Years of Backstabbing” to expose what it describes as the TDP-led coalition government's failure to fulfill its pre-election promises.

As part of the campaign, protests are being held today at mandal headquarters across Andhra Pradesh. YSRCP leaders and cadre are displaying copies of the coalition's election manifesto, the much-publicized Super Six promises, and guarantee bonds bearing the photographs and signatures of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, which were distributed to households ahead of the elections.

In a symbolic act of protest, these documents are being burnt at major junctions across the state to highlight what the party alleges is a betrayal of public trust by the ruling coalition.

National Spokesperson Karthik Yellapragada said that despite completing two years in office, the Chandrababu Naidu-led government has failed to implement several key promises that played a crucial role in securing electoral victory. He alleged that the coalition has let down farmers, women, youth, students, and other sections of society by not delivering on its assurances.

He stated that the campaign aims to expose the growing gap between the coalition's promises and its actual performance in governance. According to him, the protests will continue across towns and constituency headquarters until June 12 as part of YSRCP's effort to hold the government accountable and seek justice for the people of Andhra Pradesh.