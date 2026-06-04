Fire Breaks Out Near Hyderabad Metro in Ameerpet

A major fire incident was reported in Hyderabad's busy Ameerpet area on Thursday, triggering panic among shop owners, commuters and local residents. The blaze broke out at a helmet store located in the commercial hub and rapidly spread to nearby structures.

According to initial reports, the fire started in a shop situated close to Hyderabad Metro pillar number 1043. Within a short time, flames engulfed adjoining portions of the building, raising concerns about further damage in the crowded business district.

Fire department officials responded swiftly to the emergency, deploying multiple fire engines to the location. At least nine fire tenders from different stations, including Sanathnagar and Jubilee Hills, were pressed into service to contain the blaze.

Firefighters launched an intensive operation to prevent the flames from spreading to surrounding establishments. Rescue and safety measures were also undertaken as authorities worked to bring the situation under control.

Fortunately, no injuries or loss of life have been reported so far. Officials said efforts were focused on completely extinguishing the fire and assessing the extent of property damage.

The reason behind the fire remains unknown at this stage. Authorities are expected to conduct a detailed investigation once firefighting operations are completed.

The incident caused a temporary disruption in the area as emergency teams and police personnel managed traffic and ensured public safety around the affected zone.

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