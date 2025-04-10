Pawan Kalyan's Son Mark Shankar Out of Danger, Recovering at Singapore Hospital

Pawan Kalyan's younger son, Mark Shankar Pawanovich, is recovering after sustaining injuries in a fire accident at his school in Singapore. The school, which is located in the River Valley Area, had an unfortunate moment on April 8th as a fire broke out, leaving one child dead and 19 others injured.

One of the 19 children who sustained injuries is Mark Shankar. Mark Shankar has been moved out of the emergency ward, according to a press note released by Andhra Pradesh's Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, but he will remain under medical supervision for at least three more days. The kid suffered burns on his hands and legs. He is currently being treated for complications that arise from inhaling smoke.

We are conducting further tests to monitor his condition. When the news broke, Pawan Kalyan was on an official tour in the state of Andhra Pradesh. He immediately flew to Singapore from Visakhapatnam to be with his son. Even his brother and Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi had flown along with his wife Surekha to visit Singapore and see the kid.

Pawan Kalyan confirmed that Mark is gradually recovering.