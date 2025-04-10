Namrata Shirodkar wishes her ‘favourite person’ Shilpa ‘Happy Siblings Day’

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) On the occasion of Siblings Day on Thursday, actress Namarata Shirodkar wished her sister Shilpa Shirodkar, whom she tagged as her “favourite person.”

Namrata took to Instagram, where she shared a picture featuring the two sisters. The image showed the two sisters standing next to each other and smiling warmly at the lens.

Shilpa wore a richly embroidered golden-brown saree. She completed her look with gold jewelry including earrings, a choker necklace, bangles, and a bindi on her forehead.

Namrata chose a traditional green and magenta silk saree with a golden border. She wore traditional gold jewelry including a long necklace, bangles, and a Peshwai nath.

“Happy #SiblingsDay, my favourite person!” Namrata wrote for her sister on Siblings Day, which honours the relationship of brothers and sisters of all ages.

Namrata, who is married to Telugu star Mahesh Babu, was crowned the Femina Miss India in 1993. She represented India in the Miss Universe pageant and finished in sixth place. She is best known for her works in films such as the Kachche Dhaage, Ezhupunna Tharakan, Vaastav: The Reality and Pukar. She also appeared in Astitva, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, LOC Kargil, and Bride and Prejudice.

It was in 2000, when Namrata met Mahesh Babu. They met on the sets of their film “Vamsi”, directed by B.Gopal. They began dating shortly after filming finished.The two got married in February 2005 in Mumbai. She now lives in Hyderabad with her husband. The couple have two children – a son and a daughter.

Talking about Shilpa, she has worked primarily in films from 1989 to 2000. After a 13-year hiatus from acting, she made her comeback to acting, this time on television in the series Ek Mutthi Aasmaan in 2013. In 2024, she participated in Bigg Boss 18, where she stayed in the house for 14 weeks and 3 days.

