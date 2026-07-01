YS Jagan's Press Meet Live: Key Highlights

YSRCP president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy addressed a key press conference at the party's central office in Tadepalli.

He spoke about the latest political developments in the state, the law and order situation, and what he described as the failures of the Chandrababu Naidu-led government.

Welfare vs Present Governance

Jagan said that before the coalition government came to power, discussions in Andhra Pradesh were centered on public welfare.

He claimed that during the YSRCP government's tenure, the focus remained on welfare schemes.

According to him, after Chandrababu Naidu assumed office, public discourse has shifted to issues such as the "Red Book" politics, custodial deaths, and alleged betrayal of election promises.

Law and Order

Jagan alleged that the rule of law has collapsed in the state.

He claimed people are now afraid to even visit police stations.

He accused the government of suppressing anyone who questions the Chief Minister.

He alleged that public debate is being diverted through political distractions created by Chandrababu Naidu.

He said justice and constitutional values have deteriorated, creating what he described as a "rule of fear" in Andhra Pradesh.

He alleged that voices raising questions over corruption, exploitation, and poor governance are being silenced.

Allegations Against the AP Government

Jagan claimed that government institutions have come under the control of the ruling coalition.

He cited incidents involving Sai Krishna, Kranti Kumar, Gangamma, Tirupatamma, and Kalavathi, alleging that they reflect the deteriorating law and order situation.

He alleged that journalists and other critics are being intimidated for questioning the government.

He accused the ruling dispensation of exercising undue control over the police and legal system.

According to him, the government is functioning as though it is beyond accountability.

Sai Krishna Case

Jagan alleged that Sai Krishna died in police custody and claimed that even the body was made to disappear.

He further alleged that the family was not even given his ashes.

He said the incident occurred close to Chandrababu Naidu's residence and described it as shocking.

He alleged that no one is allowed to question the Chief Minister.

According to him, those who raise questions are subjected to character assassination through what he termed the "Yellow Media."

He also alleged that the government counters criticism by accusing opponents of supporting criminals.

Jagan remarked that "when Chandrababu speaks, the Yellow Media echoes him."

Questions to the Government

Jagan questioned whether the government was willing to officially declare that such incidents and alleged atrocities would continue in the state.

He alleged that Sai Krishna was initially branded as a rowdy-sheeter to justify the incident.

He claimed the government's narrative changed after facing public criticism.

He accused Chandrababu Naidu of shedding "crocodile tears" after meeting Sai Krishna's family.

Jagan alleged that the Sai Krishna case was deliberately suppressed for 46 days.

He questioned what action had been taken against those responsible.

He said the Chief Minister has a responsibility to explain the developments.

He claimed the remand report in the Sai Krishna case clearly indicates attempts to shield senior officials.

Allegations Against Police Officials

Jagan directly questioned both Chandrababu Naidu and his alliance partner over the incidents.

He asked whether the Commissioner of Police (CP) and Director General of Police (DGP) should also be held accountable.

He alleged that the CI is protected by the CP, the CP by the DGP, and the DGP by Chandrababu Naidu.

He claimed that a task force operating under the CP handed over Sai Krishna to the Krishnalanka Police Station.

He alleged that Sai Krishna's relatives appealed to the DGP but received no response.

He also alleged that the CP ignored concerns over Sai Krishna not being produced before a court.

According to him, these incidents expose the declining standards of governance and policing.

Kranti Kumar Case

Jagan questioned whether Kranti Kumar's dying declaration carries no legal value.

He also questioned whether a mother's plea seeking justice has no significance.

He alleged that arrests were made only four days after he personally visited the victim's family.

He claimed that only lower-level officials were arrested.

According to him, the Sai Krishna case would not have progressed had he not intervened.

He said videos related to Kranti Kumar have gone viral.

He questioned why Kranti Kumar's dying declaration was allegedly ignored.

CCTV Footage Controversy

Jagan alleged that authorities claimed there was no CCTV footage between May 1 and June 1.

He said a constable's arrest remand report mentioned that CCTV footage covering the previous 18 months had been deleted.

He questioned how many alleged illegal incidents may have occurred during that period.

He asked why the CI, CP, DGP, and Chandrababu Naidu should not be held accountable.

He questioned why the Chief Minister had such an interest in the case.

He also alleged that the CP and DGP should be held responsible for attempting to cover up the alleged crime.

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