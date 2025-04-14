Heatwave Alert in Telangana: Temperatures to Rise by 2–3°C in Next Two Days

Telangana is likely to face intense summer conditions over the next two days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting a rise in maximum temperatures by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius, especially across the northern parts of the state. Districts such as Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Jagtial, and Nizamabad have been issued an orange alert due to the soaring temperatures. The IMD has also warned of possible heatwave conditions in the eastern districts today.

Adilabad is expected to record the highest maximum temperature at 41.3°C, with Hyderabad's minimum temperature forecast at 37.3°C. On Sunday, Khammam recorded the highest temperature at 41.8°C, followed by Bhadrachalam (40.6°C), Nizamabad (40.5°C), and Adilabad (40.3°C). Other districts such as Ramagundam, Mahabubnagar, and Medak also experienced high temperatures, hovering around 40°C.

Meanwhile, unseasonal rains are also affecting parts of the state. The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has issued a forecast for light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder, lightning, and gusty winds (30–40 km/h) in some districts of Telangana on Monday and Tuesday. This weather pattern is attributed to a trough extending from southeast Madhya Pradesh to central Telangana at 0.9 km above mean sea level, and a surface circulation over coastal Andhra and Yanam regions at the same altitude.

Districts likely to be affected by rainfall include Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Khammam, where moderate rain and thunderstorms are expected. Despite the rainfall forecast, high daytime temperatures will persist, making the weather both hot and unstable.

Residents are advised to take precautions against heat-related illnesses and be alert to changing weather conditions, especially in regions under the orange alert.