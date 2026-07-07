IMD Issues Rain and Strong Winds Alert for Telangana Till July 11

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain and strong surface winds across several parts of Telangana over the next few days. The weather department has advised people to stay alert, especially in areas that may experience thunderstorms and gusty winds.

According to the IMD, wind speeds of 40 to 50 kmph are likely across most districts, while a few northern and eastern districts, including Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Khammam, could witness stronger gusts of 50 to 60 kmph.

Hyderabad and nearby areas are also expected to see cloudy skies with occasional light rain or drizzle over the coming days. The pleasant weather is likely to continue as monsoon activity remains active across the state.

The IMD has said that these weather conditions are expected to continue until July 11, 2026. People are advised to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rain, be careful near trees and electric poles during strong winds, and keep an eye on the latest weather updates.