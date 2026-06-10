Heavy Rain Likely in Telangana till June 15

Weather conditions are expected to become more favorable for the southwest monsoon across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the next few days. Meteorologists indicate that monsoon activity is gradually expanding, bringing rain-bearing clouds, thunderstorms, and strong winds to several regions.

While the monsoon has already entered parts of Rayalaseema and southern Telangana, many areas, including Hyderabad, central Telangana, and large parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, are still awaiting its complete arrival. Experts believe changing wind patterns over the Bay of Bengal have slowed the monsoon's progress this season.

Monsoon Expected to Advance Further

According to weather forecasts, conditions are becoming increasingly suitable for the southwest monsoon to spread across the remaining parts of both states. Hyderabad and surrounding districts could experience the arrival of monsoon conditions within the next few days.

Rainfall Forecast Till June 15

A weather system extending across southern India is supporting cloud development and rainfall activity over Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. As a result, several districts are likely to receive scattered showers, thunderstorms, and occasional heavy rainfall between June 11 and June 15, 2026.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also warned of lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 60 kmph during thunderstorms.

Telangana Weather Outlook

Several districts in Telangana, especially northern regions, may witness moderate to heavy rainfall over the coming days. Hyderabad is expected to experience cloudy skies during the afternoon, followed by evening showers and thunderstorms in some areas.

Andhra Pradesh Rain Forecast

In Andhra Pradesh, districts along the northern coast, including Visakhapatnam and nearby agency regions, have a higher probability of receiving moderate to heavy rainfall. Other parts of the state are likely to witness intermittent light to moderate showers accompanied by thunder and lightning.

Residents are advised to remain alert during thunderstorms, avoid open areas during lightning activity, and stay updated with official weather advisories as monsoon conditions continue to strengthen across the region.

Also read: Alpha Teaser Out: Alia Bhatt Leads YRF's First Female Spy Film