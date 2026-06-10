Actor Shivakarthik Danda is Busy with Big Budget films

The Telugu film industry is built on stories of passion, perseverance, and remarkable talent emerging from the most unexpected places. One such journey is that of actor Shivakarthik Danda. Hailing from a modest family of farmers, Shivakarthik was born and brought up in Varagani, a small village located in the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. Driven by a passion for cinema, he ventured into the film industry and has managed to build a career for 15 years, during which he has appeared in more than thirty films and shared screen space with some of the biggest stars in Tollywood.

Shivakarthik made his silver screen debut in 2010 with the movie Josh, which also marked the debut of actor Naga Chaitanya. This early exposure paved the way for more opportunities. In the same year, he earned early recognition for his performance in the sports drama Bheemili Kabaddi Jattu. These initial projects established him as a reliable actor, leading to prominent roles in major, big-budget ventures. Over the next few years, he made a distinct impression with his performances in successful films like Pilla Zamindar in 2011, Venkatadri Express in 2013, and Oka Laila Kosam in 2014. Among his early work, his performance in Pilla Zamindar remains a notable standout.

A major turning point in his career arrived in 2016 when National Award-winning director Narsimha Nandi chose him for the lead role in the film Lajja. In a definitive career move, Shivakarthik portrayed a challenging Muslim character. While the film did not create a massive impact at the box office, it received high praise from film critics. His nuanced performance in a lead role fetched him widespread recognition within the Telugu film industry, proving his capabilities as a versatile actor.

Following this milestone, Shivakarthik continued to diversify his portfolio. In 2018, he played a major role in the Telugu-Kannada bilingual film Bhairava Geetha and was also part of the successful film Pantham in the same year. He later took on a highly versatile character in the 2023 action-drama Ugram, which was extraordinarily well-received by audiences.

Shivakarthik’s career witnessed a massive breakthrough when he began appearing in high-profile star vehicles. In 2021, he landed a significant role alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna in the blockbuster movie Akhanda. His performance generated a tremendous response from both the audience and industry insiders, opening doors to the most prestigious projects in Tollywood.

Looking ahead, Shivakarthik Danda’s lineup remains busy with multiple high-profile projects currently in the pipeline. Audiences will soon see him in Ravi Teja’s upcoming film Irumudi, Naga Chaitanya’s Vrushakarma, and Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas’s Haindava. Additionally, the actor is set to make his mark in the digital streaming space with an upcoming web series titled Mango. From the fields of Varagani to the grand stages of Tollywood, Shivakarthik’s two-decade-long journey stands as a testament to steady growth and enduring talent.