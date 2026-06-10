Alpha Teaser Out: Alia Bhatt Leads YRF's First Female Spy Film

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is gearing up for her next big-screen outing with Alpha, an upcoming spy action thriller that has already generated significant excitement among movie fans. The film is directed by Shiv Rawail and marks a major addition to the popular YRF Spy Universe.

The makers recently unveiled the official teaser of Alpha, offering a glimpse into Alia Bhatt's powerful and action-packed role. The teaser showcases the actress performing intense action sequences, hinting at a thrilling espionage story filled with suspense and high-stakes missions.

One of the major highlights of the film is the presence of Bobby Deol, who is expected to play a crucial role in the narrative. His appearance has further increased curiosity surrounding the project.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Alpha holds special significance as it is the studio's first female-led spy film within its successful spy franchise. This unique concept has attracted considerable attention from audiences eager to see a new chapter unfold in the cinematic universe.

The movie also stars Sharvari Wagh in an important role, adding further strength to the cast. With its blend of action, suspense, and star power, Alpha is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Bollywood releases in the coming months.

Following the teaser launch, fans have praised Alia Bhatt's transformation into a fierce action hero and are eagerly waiting for more updates about the film.

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