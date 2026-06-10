US Visa Fast-Track Service: Pay $750 for an Interview in 10 Days

The United States is planning to introduce a new fast-track visa interview service for visitors who want quicker appointment dates. Under a pilot program, applicants for B1 and B2 visas (business and tourist visas) can pay an additional $750 fee to get a visa interview appointment within 10 business days. The program is expected to begin on July 1, 2026, and run until December 31, 2026.

The new fee will be charged in addition to the regular visa application fee of $185. However, paying the extra amount will only help applicants secure an earlier interview slot. It does not guarantee visa approval or speed up the processing of the visa application after the interview.

According to reports, the pilot program will be available only at selected US embassies and consulates. The US State Department says the initiative is aimed at reducing long waiting periods and testing demand for premium visa services.

The fast-track option will be available only for B1/B2 visa applicants traveling to the United States for business or tourism purposes. Other visa categories are not currently included in the program.

Officials have clarified that all applicants, including those using the premium service, will still undergo the same eligibility checks, background verification, and security screening procedures. The additional payment only provides faster access to an interview appointment.

The announcement has generated significant interest among travelers, especially in countries where visa appointment wait times are often very long. Many frequent travelers and business professionals may find the premium option useful when urgent travel plans arise.

More details regarding participating embassies and the application process are expected to be announced by the US State Department before the program officially begins.