Parama Ekadashi 2026: Date, Puja Timings, Significance and Rituals

Parama Ekadashi is regarded as one of the most sacred observances dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Celebrated during the Adhik or Purushottam Maas, this special Ekadashi is considered highly auspicious by devotees seeking spiritual growth, divine blessings, and inner peace.

In 2026, Parama Ekadashi will be observed on June 11. Devotees across the country will observe a day-long fast, perform prayers, and engage in religious activities to seek the grace of Lord Vishnu.

Parama Ekadashi 2026 Timings

Ekadashi Tithi Begins: June 11, 2026, at 12:57 AM

Ekadashi Tithi Ends: June 11, 2026, at 10:36 PM

Parana (Fast Breaking) Time: June 12, 2026, from 5:23 AM to 8:10 AM

Dwadashi Tithi Ends: June 12, 2026, at 7:36 PM

Spiritual Importance of Parama Ekadashi

Parama Ekadashi occurs only during Purushottam Maas, which appears once every three years in the Hindu calendar. This makes the observance especially significant for followers of Lord Vishnu.

According to Hindu beliefs, observing this vrat with faith and devotion helps devotees purify their minds, strengthen self-discipline, and move closer to spiritual enlightenment. The fast is also believed to reduce attachment to worldly desires and encourage a life centered on devotion and righteousness.

Many devotees believe that sincere observance of Parama Ekadashi brings divine blessings and helps one attain spiritual liberation.

Puja Rituals for Parama Ekadashi

Devotees traditionally begin the day before sunrise by taking a holy bath and wearing clean clothes. The prayer area is cleaned and decorated before worship begins.

An idol or image of Lord Vishnu is placed on a wooden platform and worshipped with flowers, fruits, Tulsi leaves, and Panchamrit. A ghee lamp is lit during the puja, and devotees take a vow to observe the fast with devotion and purity.

Throughout the day, devotees chant Vishnu mantras, read sacred scriptures, and participate in devotional activities. Many people consume only fruits, milk, and other permitted fasting foods.

The fast is completed on Dwadashi during the prescribed Parana time.

Popular Lord Vishnu Mantras

Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya

Achyutam Keshavam Krishna Damodaram Ram Narayanam Janaki Vallabham

Ram Ram Rameti Rame Rame Manorame Sahasranama Tatulyam Rama Nama Varanane

Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare Hare Rama Hare Rama Rama Rama Hare Hare

Parama Ekadashi offers devotees an opportunity to deepen their spiritual practice, seek divine blessings, and strengthen their connection with Lord Vishnu through prayer, fasting, and devotion.

Also read: Prabhas and Aditya Dhar: The Next Pan-India Combo?