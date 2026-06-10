Justice Must Be Done to Steel Plant Victims: YS Jagan

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday visited the victims of the recent Visakhapatnam Steel Plant accident who are undergoing treatment at SevenHills Hospital. Speaking to the media after meeting the injured workers and their families, Jagan described the tragedy as deeply painful and demanded justice, adequate compensation, and employment support for the affected families.

Nine Workers Dead, Several Critically Injured

Expressing grief over the incident, Jagan said that the death toll in the Steel Plant accident has risen to nine. Of the five workers currently receiving treatment, one remains in critical condition, while another is battling for life with 95 percent burn injuries.

He stressed that society must seriously reflect on the plight of steel plant workers and compare the conditions they faced during the YSRCP government with those prevailing under the current coalition government.

YSRCP Opposed Steel Plant Privatization

Jagan recalled that the YSRCP government strongly opposed the privatization of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. He said his government had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 9, 2021, and again later, urging the Centre not to proceed with privatization. The Andhra Pradesh Assembly had also passed a resolution opposing the move.

"We stood firmly by the workers and fought relentlessly to stop privatization," he said, adding that both the Centre and the State must act with humanity in dealing with the crisis.

Massive Reduction in Workforce

According to Jagan, nearly 28,000 employees were working at the Steel Plant when the YSRCP government left office. However, he alleged that in the two years of coalition rule, around 10,500 workers have been removed from service.

He claimed that 6,500 contract workers were dismissed, around 1,800 employees were pressured into leaving under the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS), and another 2,000 workers lost their jobs, reducing the workforce to nearly 16,000.

"The condition of Steel Plant employees has become miserable. Salaries have been delayed for four months, and wages are now linked to production levels," he alleged.

Rising Costs, Falling Benefits

Jagan further claimed that during the YSRCP regime, workers living in Steel Plant quarters paid only 50 paise per unit of electricity. After the coalition government assumed office, the tariff was allegedly increased to ₹8.50 per unit.

He accused the government of creating conditions that force employees to vacate their quarters and stated that workers are no longer receiving bonuses or adequate medical facilities.

Package Not Meant for Workers' Welfare

Referring to the ₹11,440-crore package announced for the Steel Plant, Jagan said ministers were misleading the public by portraying it as a welfare measure for workers.

"The package was not intended for maintenance or employee welfare. It was primarily meant for VRS settlements and repayment of bank loans. No package has been announced for the well-being of employees," he alleged.

Workers Not Responsible for Accident

Jagan maintained that workers should not be blamed for the tragedy. He said the accident occurred due to a liquid metal blast and called on both governments to demonstrate compassion toward the victims.

He also recalled a similar accident that occurred 14 months ago in which a worker named Pentayya lost his life. According to Jagan, authorities had promised employment to the deceased worker's family within a month but failed to honor that commitment. He further alleged that compensation has still not been paid and that officials claim the relevant file is missing.

Criticism of Government Response

Taking aim at the coalition government, Jagan said he was shocked by comments made by Minister Nara Lokesh. He criticized the government's handling of the tragedy and alleged that it had failed to announce any meaningful support for the victims.

"The State Government has not contributed even a single rupee toward relief. They have not explained what assistance is being provided to the affected families," he said.

Drawing a comparison with the YSRCP government's response to a similar industrial accident, Jagan said his administration had immediately visited the accident site and announced compensation of ₹1 crore for the victims' families.

Demand for ₹1 Crore Compensation and Jobs

Jagan demanded that the State Government provide ₹1 crore compensation to each affected family and offer employment opportunities to eligible family members.

"If the Chandrababu Naidu government fails to provide compensation, we will ensure that each victim's family receives ₹1 crore when we return to power," he declared.

Meeting with Trade Union Leaders

Following his hospital visit, Jagan held discussions with leaders of various trade unions. During the meeting, he enquired about the prevailing conditions inside the Steel Plant and sought details about the circumstances that led to the accident.

Trade union representatives briefed him on worker safety concerns, staffing issues, and the sequence of events that resulted in the fatal blast.

Visit to SevenHills Hospital

Earlier in the day, Jagan arrived in Visakhapatnam and proceeded to SevenHills Hospital, where he met the injured workers. He interacted with doctors to understand the medical condition of the victims and spoke with family members, offering them support and reassurance during the difficult time.

Political Row Over Airport Arrangements

The YSRCP also alleged that police and airport authorities created unnecessary obstacles during Jagan's visit to Visakhapatnam. Party leaders claimed that the former Chief Minister was routed through the common arrivals area instead of Gate No. 2, leading to confusion at the airport.

YSRCP leaders accused the coalition government of attempting to delay Jagan's visit and alleged that excessive restrictions and police overreach contributed to the situation.

Also Read: YS Jagan Visits VSP Steel Tragedy Victims: Live