YS Jagan Visits VSP Steel Tragedy Victims: Live

The visit of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Visakhapatnam has triggered a fresh political controversy, with the YSRCP accusing the police and the coalition government of engaging in "overreach" and "political theatrics."

According to YSRCP leaders, dramatic developments unfolded at the King George Hospital (KGH) ahead of Jagan's visit to console the victims and families affected by the recent Visakhapatnam Steel Plant tragedy. The party alleged that authorities hastily shifted the mortal remains of a deceased worker, Paidiraju, from the hospital soon after learning that Jagan was scheduled to visit KGH.

YSRCP leaders claimed that while families of the deceased had reportedly waited nearly 12 hours on Tuesday to receive the bodies of accident victims, officials managed to move Paidiraju's body within just an hour on Wednesday. The party described the move as an example of "police overaction" and accused the government of indulging in "corpse politics."

The controversy further intensified at the Visakhapatnam Airport, where YSRCP leaders alleged that police prevented several party functionaries from reaching the airport to receive Jagan. Among those reportedly stopped by the police were party leaders Balaraju and Devan Reddy.

Jagan arrived in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday to meet the victims of the industrial accident at the steel plant and offer support to injured workers and their families. The former Chief Minister is expected to visit the injured workers and reassure them during this difficult period.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP has demanded compensation of ₹1 crore each for the families of those who lost their lives in the accident. The party criticized the state government for announcing only ₹25 lakh as ex gratia compensation, alleging that it had failed to provide adequate assistance and support to the victims and their families.

The tragic accident at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant has claimed multiple lives and left several workers injured, prompting calls for enhanced compensation, accountability, and stronger safety measures at industrial establishments.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant accident has risen to 9. Worker Paidiraju, who had been undergoing treatment at Seven Hills Hospital, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. Following the accident, an emotional video released by Paidiraju had moved many people to tears. In the video, recorded while he was battling for his life, the injured worker appealed for support and expressed concern for the well-being of his family, drawing widespread sympathy and highlighting the human tragedy behind the industrial disaster.