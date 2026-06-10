Ramani Kalyanam OTT Release: When and where to watch?

The Telugu romantic drama Ramani Kalyanam is all set to reach a wider audience through its digital release. After arriving in theatres on May 22, 2026, the film is now preparing for its OTT debut on Sun NXT.

Directed, written, and produced by Vijay Adireddy, the movie features Surya Vashistta and Deepshikha Chandran in the lead roles. The film tells a romantic story and received a limited theatrical release during its run in cinemas.

With its upcoming streaming release on June 12, 2026, Ramani Kalyanam will have another opportunity to connect with viewers who may have missed it on the big screen. The OTT launch is expected to bring the film to a larger audience across different regions.

In addition to the lead pair, the cast includes Srinivasa Reddy and Shyamala in important supporting roles. The film's soundtrack and background score have been composed by Sooraj S. Kurup.

Fans of Telugu romantic dramas can soon watch Ramani Kalyanam from the comfort of their homes when it begins streaming on Sun NXT from June 12.

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