Peddi Box Office Collection Day 6: Ram Charan Film Crosses Rs 315 Crore Worldwide

Ram Charan's latest film Peddi is enjoying a successful run at the box office. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and featuring Janhvi Kapoor in a lead role, the sports drama has earned more than Rs 315 crore globally within six days of its release.

The film continued to attract audiences on its sixth day, although collections saw the usual weekday decline. On Tuesday, Peddi collected around Rs 9.65 crore in India, lower than its Monday earnings of Rs 12.05 crore. Despite the drop, the film remains one of the strongest performers currently in theatres.

The movie had a remarkable opening weekend. After collecting Rs 18.50 crore from preview screenings, it registered a massive opening-day collection of Rs 51 crore. Collections remained strong on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, helping the film build an impressive first-week total.

So far, Peddi has earned approximately Rs 213.23 crore gross in India and Rs 179.35 crore net. Worldwide, the film has comfortably crossed the Rs 315 crore mark, making it one of the biggest Telugu releases of the year.

The film has also achieved one of the highest premiere collections for an Indian movie, outperforming several recent big-budget releases. With positive audience response and strong occupancy in many regions, Peddi is expected to continue its successful box office journey in the coming days.

Starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, Peddi has emerged as a major commercial success and is steadily moving towards new box office milestones.