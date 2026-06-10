Gold and Silver Prices Today, June 10: Check City-Wise Rates
Gold and silver prices declined on June 10, 2026, as global markets reacted to renewed tensions between the United States and Iran. Concerns over geopolitical developments and inflation fears led to increased volatility in the bullion market.
Internationally, gold prices fell nearly 2% and slipped below $4,180 per ounce. Silver also witnessed a sharp decline, falling more than 2%. Analysts believe uncertainty in global markets and movements in the US dollar are influencing precious metal prices.
Despite the decline, gold continues to trade at historically high levels in India. Investors and jewellery buyers are closely monitoring price movements, as further fluctuations are expected in the coming days.
Gold Prices Today, June 10, 2026:
Mumbai
- 24K Gold – Rs 1,49,890 per 10 grams
- 22K Gold – Rs 1,37,399 per 10 grams
Delhi
- 24K Gold – Rs 1,49,630 per 10 grams
- 22K Gold – Rs 1,37,161 per 10 grams
Bengaluru
- 24K Gold – Rs 1,50,010 per 10 grams
- 22K Gold – Rs 1,37,509 per 10 grams
Kolkata
- 24K Gold – Rs 1,49,690 per 10 grams
- 22K Gold – Rs 1,37,216 per 10 grams
Chennai
- 24K Gold – Rs 1,50,390 per 10 grams
- 22K Gold – Rs 1,37,858 per 10 grams
Hyderabad
- 24K Gold – Rs 1,50,200 per 10 grams
- 22K Gold – Rs 1,37,683 per 10 grams
Ahmedabad
- 24K Gold – Rs 1,50,220 per 10 grams
- 22K Gold – Rs 1,37,702 per 10 grams
Silver Prices Today, June 10, 2026:
Mumbai
- Rs 2,35,930 per kg
Delhi
- Rs 2,35,520 per kg
Bengaluru
- Rs 2,36,110 per kg
Kolkata
- Rs 2,35,610 per kg
Chennai
- Rs 2,36,800 per kg
Hyderabad
- Rs 2,36,480 per kg
Ahmedabad
- Rs 2,36,730 per kg