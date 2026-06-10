Indian-Origin Businessman Faces US Citizenship Revocation Over Visa Fraud

The United States government has begun legal proceedings against several individuals accused of obtaining American citizenship through fraudulent means. As part of a broader enforcement initiative, authorities are seeking to revoke the citizenship of 17 people who allegedly provided false information during immigration and naturalization processes.

One of the names drawing attention is Neeraj Sharma, an Indian-origin businessman from New Jersey and a former CEO of an IT staffing company. According to federal prosecutors, Sharma was involved in submitting fraudulent H-1B visa applications on behalf of foreign workers.

Allegations of Visa Fraud

Investigators claim that Sharma's company filed multiple H-1B visa petitions by falsely stating that workers would be employed by a major financial services organization. Authorities allege that forged signatures of company executives and fabricated documents were used to support these applications.

The alleged violations are said to have taken place between 2015 and 2017.

Citizenship Under Scrutiny

Sharma became a US citizen in December 2017. However, officials argue that during the citizenship application process, he failed to disclose information related to his alleged unlawful activities. The Department of Justice contends that important facts affecting his eligibility for citizenship were intentionally concealed.

As a result, the government is seeking to cancel his citizenship through legal channels.

Wider Enforcement Effort

The citizenship revocation campaign extends beyond immigration-related fraud. According to officials, the list of individuals facing legal action also includes people convicted or accused of serious offenses such as child exploitation, money laundering, wire fraud, and drug-related crimes.

Authorities say the initiative aims to ensure that citizenship obtained through deception or criminal conduct can be challenged under existing US laws.

The legal proceedings are ongoing, and the courts will determine final decisions after reviewing the evidence presented in each case.

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