This is what Avika Gor's perfect day off looks like

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Actress Avika Gor revealed that her idea of a perfect day off is unwinding with her family and reconnecting with old friends, a simple joy which she says, keeps her grounded.

“A perfect day off for me is all about spending time with my family. My work often takes me to different cities, so I really value those moments at home,” Avika told IANS.

She added: “I also love catching up with old friends—having meaningful conversations, finding out where they are in life, and reflecting on how far I’ve come too. It keeps me grounded and reminds me of my roots. That’s what makes a day off truly special for me.”

Avika, who made her acting debut with the Hindi television show “Ssshhhh...Koi Hai” in 2007, said that her style personally has evolved.

How does she balance comfort and glam in her looks?

The actress, who gained the spotlight for playing the role of Anandi in the show “Balika Vadhu,” which was set in rural Rajasthan and revolves around the life of a child bride, stated that comfort takes center stage for her.

Avika said: “For me, comfort comes first. I’d usually go for a good pair of jeans with a white shirt—simple and easy. Then, to add a touch of glam, I’ll throw on some jewelry—gold or silver, something that complements my bag or shoes. I might pair that look with heels to elevate the vibe.”

“That’s my way of striking the balance between comfort and glam,” added the actress, who has been feted with the Rajiv Gandhi Award in 2009.

On the film front, Avika will next be seen in “Shanmukha”, a Telugu crime thriller directed by Shanmugam Sappani. Talking about the film, the actress on March 18 had said that she always wanted to be part of a devotional thriller film.

She had said: “This film gave me the chance to explore something completely different. There's drama, there are fights, and there’s a whole new energy that I haven’t tapped into before.”

“I’ve always been drawn to strong, character driven roles, but Shanmukha allowed me to embrace a larger than life persona. Plus, I’ve always wanted to be part of a devotional thriller film, and this one is truly special,” said Avika.

