Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: Quotes, WhatsApp status, Wishes, Messages and Images to share
Apr 14, 2025, 09:57 IST
14th April 2025 is the 135th birth anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, the father of the Indian Constitution. Dr. Ambedkar spent his life working for the rights of women, laborers, and the downtrodden masses, seeking equality and justice.
Quotes
- "I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved."
- "Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence."
- "Law and order are the medicine of the body politic, and when the body politic becomes ill, medicine needs to be administered."
- "We have to stand on our own feet and fight as best we can for our rights."
- "Life should be great and not long."
- "Freedom of mind is the true freedom."
- "Education is the most potent weapon to transform the world."
- "Democracy is not a method of government, it's a way of life."
- "A real leader struggles for the rights of others."
- "Let us fulfil Dr. Ambedkar's vision by ensuring equality and justice."
- "His fight was for the downtrodde, his words were for the educated."
- "Remembering the man who gave India its soul – the Constitution."
WhatsApp Status
- "Remembering the man who gave India its soul – the Constitution. #AmbedkarJayanti2025"
- "Equality is not a privilege, it's a right. Let's honor Babasaheb's legacy. #AmbedkarJayanti"
- "A tribute to the father of social justice. His words still light the path for millions. #DrBRAmbedkar"
- "The greatest gift we can give to Babasaheb is to stand for his vision of an equal society."
- "Educate. Agitate. Organize. – The mantra for change."
- "Let's make a promise to stand for the values of justice, equality, and fraternity."
- "May Babasaheb's teachings guide us to construct a society free from discrimination."
- "Honoring the architect of modern India."
- "May the ideals of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar motivate us."
- "Let's commemorate the spirit of equality and progress."
- "His words sparked change, his actions forged history."
- "Let's vow to make an inclusive and equitable society."
Wishes
- "On Ambedkar Jayanti, let's vow to keep the values of justice, equality, and fraternity."
- "May Babasaheb's words guide us to construct a society that is discrimination-free."
- "Remembering the great Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on his Jayanti."
- "Freedom of mind is the true freedom."
- "Honoring the father of modern India."
- "May the principles of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar guide us."
- "Let's celebrate the ethos of equality and progress."
- "His words set change in motion, his actions made history."
- "Let's vow to construct an inclusive and equitable society."
- "Let us recall the man who bestowed upon us the power of voice."
- "May Babasaheb's legacy keep inspiring generations."
- "Wishing you a very happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2025."
Social Media Posts
- "Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2025! Let's pay tribute to the legacy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar."
- "Today, we mark the birth anniversary of the father of the Indian Constitution."
- "Dr. Ambedkar's thoughts continue to inspire every attempt at social reform."
- "Let's commit to upholding the principles of justice, equality, and fraternity."
- "Babasaheb's philosophy should inspire us to create a discrimination-free society."
- "Recalling the great Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on his Jayanti."
- "Freedom, equality, and fraternity – let's adopt these values."
- "Let's celebrate the values of equality and progress."
- "His words set change ablaze, his deeds forged history."
- "Let's vow to form an inclusive and equitable society."
- "Let us remember the man who gave us the power of voice."
- "May the legacy of Babasaheb continue to inspire generations".
