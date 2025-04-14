Rohit's 'crazy reaction' to Nair-Bumrah heated spat goes viral, netizens say ex-MI skipper never disappoints

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) A fiery on-field moment lit up the IPL 2025 encounter between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians on Sunday as Karun Nair and Jasprit Bumrah involved in a heated spat, but what stole the attention was ex-MI skipper Rohit Sharma's crazy reaction to the incident.

After smashing Bumrah for two sixes and a four to reach his 22-ball fifty, Nair collided with the bowler while running a double. The incident sparked a heated exchange between the two, with Bumrah looking visibly furious.

Tensions eased after Nair explained his side, and he was later seen chatting with MI captain Hardik Pandya. Amid the drama, Rohit's hilarious reaction went viral, adding a lighter twist to the incident.

Rohit was seen looking with a sideways glance and muttering something while giving a cheeky smile and nodding his head.

As video of the incident is taking rounds on social media, netizens were quick to spot Rohit's hilarious reaction.

"Rohit Sharma never disappoints with his reactions," a user wrote. "What a crazy reaction," another one commented. "Rohit Sharma being Rohit Sharma," a fan wrote.

Another fan even called Rohit's reaction greater than Virat Kohli's half-century, while another said, "He is enjoying his time on the field.

Speaking of the match, MI held their nerves to script a dramatic 12-run win over DC.

Nair, playing his first IPL game of the season, played a breathtaking 89 as DC's impact player and clinching a win looked like a cakewalk for DC. But losing five wickets in six overs, including of Karun, after the tenth over got back in the match.

Despite Ashutosh Sharma and Vipraj Nigam threatening to pull off another heist for DC, their sub-par batting and MI's excellent fielding plus bowling, along with ball change after the 13th over, ensured the hosts' were all oUt for 193 in 19 overs.

It also meant that DC's winning juggernaut has been brought to a halt on return to their home turf.

