RGV Gets Relief in Andhra Pradesh High Court: FIR Stayed, Hearing Adjourned

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has provided a major relief to filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) by staying the cases registered against him by the state CID. The court has adjourned the hearing for two weeks, questioning the legitimacy of filing an FIR in 2024 over his controversial film Kamma Rajyamlo Kadapa Redlu, which was released in 2019.

The move comes as a setback to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), as the case against RGV is widely believed to have been filed with political motives. The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has consistently maintained that the case was an act of political vendetta. The High Court’s observations have strengthened YSRCP's argument, as the judge questioned the necessity of initiating legal action after nearly five years of the film’s release.

The film, which depicted political scenarios in Andhra Pradesh, had sparked controversy upon its release, with many alleging that it targeted certain political figures. While the case was filed during the current TDP-backed administration, RGV approached the High Court seeking to quash the FIR, arguing that it was politically driven.

With the court staying the proceedings, RGV has gained temporary relief, and the YSRCP camp sees this as a legal victory. The case is set for further hearing in two weeks, and more developments are awaited.