Bengal Governor directs Red Cross Society to help Murshidabad violence-hit people

Kolkata, April 14 (IANS) Amid the continuing tension in pockets of West Bengal, which witnessed violent protests against the Waqf Act, Governor C.V. Ananda Bose's office has directed Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) to provide immediate relief to the people in the riot-affected areas, particularly in Murshidabad and Malda districts and other disturbed areas.

The chairman of IRCS, S.K. Pattanayak, and the chief nodal officer of the rapid action cell of Raj Bhavan, Kolkata, have been appointed as the nodal officers for the same.

Meanwhile, no fresh report of violence from the troubled pockets in the Murshidabad district has been reported since Sunday night till the time the report was filed. The Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel have been conducting route marches frequently in the troubled areas in the district, namely Suti, Suti, Jangipur, Dhulian, and Samserganj, among others, the areas that were most affected by violence and riot-like situations.

Sources from the district administration said that now the process has also started to bring back the families who became homeless following the violence that started on the night of April 8.

A committee has been constituted to evaluable the extent of financial losses following the violence and riot-like situation. However, the state administration has yet to make an announcement on compensation for the victims of violence.

The administration has claimed that although the situation in the Murshidabad district is already under control, the main headache is the continued attempts to spread rumours by circulating fake videos through social media. For this reason, Internet Services have been curtailed in certain additional areas in the Murshidabad district as well as some pockets in the neighbouring Malda and Birbhum districts.

On Sunday night, the Governor, in a message, said that Raj Bhavan is closely monitoring the situation, and he also had a discussion with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on this issue.

“Already adequate CAPF personnel have been deployed there. If necessary, more CAPF personnel will be deployed,” the Governor said.

