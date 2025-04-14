Heatwave Alert in Andhra Pradesh, Light Rains Expected in Some Districts

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a severe heatwave alert for several parts of the state on Monday. According to APSDMA MD Ronamki Kurmanath, 11 mandals—including 7 in Konaseema, 3 in Kakinada, and 1 in East Godavari (Gokavaram)—are likely to experience severe heatwave conditions. In addition, 98 other mandals across the state may witness regular heatwave conditions.

Authorities have urged people to take necessary precautions while stepping out during peak heat hours. It is advised to cover the head with a cap or cloth to avoid sunstroke. The public is also warned to stay hydrated and avoid direct exposure to the sun during the afternoon.

On the other hand, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thundershowers is likely in several districts of north coastal and central Andhra Pradesh. Rainfall is expected in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Eluru, NTR, Guntur, Prakasam, and Krishna districts. Specific parts of Guntur and Prakasam districts may experience thundershowers.

Officials emphasized the need for public awareness and preparedness as both extreme heat and rainfall may affect different regions simultaneously.