Rain in Telangana, Heat in Andhra Pradesh

The weather pattern across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is expected to remain unstable over the next few days as the Meteorological Department forecasts rainfall in several districts while warning of severe heatwave conditions in others.

According to weather officials, a low-pressure area formed over the Southwest Bay of Bengal continues to remain active and is likely to strengthen further within the next 48 hours. The system has created a trough extending through parts of North Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, and Marathwada, influencing weather conditions in southern India.

Under the impact of this developing system, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely in multiple districts of Andhra Pradesh. Areas expected to receive showers include Alluri, Polavaram, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Nellore, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts.

Officials have advised farmers, agricultural workers, and cattle herders to remain cautious during thunderstorm activity. Authorities suggested that people should immediately move to safer places if dark clouds, strong winds, or thunder are noticed in their surroundings.

Meanwhile, despite the possibility of rainfall in some regions, heatwave conditions are expected to continue in several interior areas of the state. Meteorological officials warned that extreme temperatures could affect mandals such as GK Veedhi, Munchingiputtu, and Pedabayalu in Alluri district. Similar hot weather conditions are also likely in Chinturu, Kunavaram, Vararamachandrapuram, and Gurthedu mandals in the Polavaram region.

The combination of rainfall in some districts and intense heat in others has created mixed weather conditions across Andhra Pradesh, causing inconvenience to residents. Weather experts say humidity levels may also rise in coastal areas, making conditions more uncomfortable over the coming days.

Authorities are continuously monitoring the situation and have urged the public to stay updated with official weather advisories, especially in regions vulnerable to lightning strikes and heatwave exposure.

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