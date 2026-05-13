Trisha Hikes Her Remuneration: CM Vijay Effect?

Trisha Krishnan is currently enjoying a highly successful phase in her career. The actress is reportedly witnessing a huge rise in her market value in the South Indian film industry.

In recent months, Trisha has remained one of the most talked-about celebrities on social media. Much of the attention has come from the strong buzz surrounding her association with actor Vijay, which has kept her trending online regularly.

Apart from the social media buzz, Trisha also has several big films lined up in both Tamil and Telugu cinema. With multiple prestigious projects in hand, her popularity among audiences and filmmakers has increased further.

According to industry reports, the actress has now reportedly increased her remuneration because of her growing demand in the film industry. Producers are said to be showing strong interest in casting her in major projects.

Trisha, who has been part of the film industry for many years, continues to maintain her strong fan following and successful career. Her recent films, glamorous appearances, and consistent presence in the news have helped her stay among the top actresses in South cinema.

With several upcoming movies and increasing popularity, Trisha is currently considered one of the leading actresses in the South Indian film industry.