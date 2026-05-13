Ram Charan’s Peddi Ticket Price Hike Rejected

Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi is facing an unexpected issue in the Nizam region ahead of its release. The movie, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on June 4 and has already created huge buzz among fans.

However, reports now say that theatre exhibitors in Telangana are not willing to increase ticket prices for the film, even if the government gives permission through a special GO (Government Order).

Usually, big-budget Telugu and pan-India films receive special permission to increase ticket prices during the first week of release. This helps producers recover huge investments quickly. But this time, Telangana exhibitors have reportedly decided to oppose ticket price hikes.

During a recent exhibitors’ meeting, representatives said theatres are struggling under the current rental system and demanded a percentage-based revenue-sharing model instead. They also mentioned that constantly increasing ticket prices is affecting common audiences and reducing theatre footfalls.

This development could become a challenge for Peddi, as the Nizam region is considered one of the most important markets for Telugu films. Trade experts believe that if ticket prices are not increased, it may impact the film’s opening collections in the region.

The movie stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. Music is composed by A. R. Rahman, while the film also features Jagapathi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar, and Divyendu Sharma in important roles.

Despite the issue, fans are eagerly waiting for the film’s trailer launch, which is expected to happen on May 18 in Mumbai.