Bandi Bhagirath POCSO Case: Posters Seen in Hyderabad

Political tensions intensified in Hyderabad after posters targeting Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar and his son Bandi Sai Bhagirath appeared across several parts of the city ahead of a scheduled police inquiry linked to an ongoing POCSO case.

The posters, pasted on walls and public spaces in different localities, described Sai Bhagirath as “missing” and urged anyone aware of his whereabouts to inform the police. The sudden appearance of the posters created a fresh political debate and drew public attention to the investigation being handled by the Cyberabad Police.

The controversy comes amid increasing focus on the case registered at the Pet Basheerabad Police Station. Investigators had previously issued notices directing Sai Bhagirath to appear before officials for questioning in connection with the matter.

The issue gained further traction after Deputy Commissioner of Police Rithiraj recently stated during a media interaction that Sai Bhagirath was not available for inquiry. Her remarks quickly sparked political reactions, with opposition parties criticizing the handling of the investigation and demanding transparency in the case.

As the investigation progressed, posters carrying messages about the accused being untraceable surfaced in multiple areas of Hyderabad. The posters also appealed to the public to share any information regarding Sai Bhagirath’s location with law enforcement authorities.

Meanwhile, police officials have reportedly intensified their investigation and are continuing legal procedures as part of the inquiry. Authorities recently served notices to Sai Bhagirath’s maternal uncle, asking him to produce the accused before investigators for questioning.

The case has now become a major political issue in Telangana, with both ruling and opposition parties trading allegations over the matter. Political leaders from different parties have accused each other of politicizing the investigation for electoral and public attention.

Despite the political controversy, police officials have maintained that the investigation is proceeding strictly according to legal norms and due process.

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