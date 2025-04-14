LG Rs 5,001 Crore Manufacturing Plant in AP's Sri City Promises 1,495 Direct Jobs

LG, the South Korean electronics manufacturing conglomerate, is set to establish a major manufacturing facility in Sri City, located in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district. The groundbreaking ceremony is expected to take place on May 8.

The State government has allocated 247 acres of land for the project.

With an investment of ₹5,001 crore, the plant will produce eight LG-branded electronic goods, including refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, television sets, heat exchangers, compressors, and other components.

According to reports, the manufacturing unit is expected to generate 1,495 direct jobs. Priority will be given to youth from Rayalaseema, Nellore, and neighbouring States such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana. In addition to direct employment, the unit is also expected to create a range of indirect job opportunities in the region.

LG’s new plant is anticipated to stimulate regional businesses and contribute significantly to the state’s economic development.

Sri City, a Special Economic Zone (SEZ), is located just 50 km from Chennai, which hosts one of India’s major ports. The SEZ is already home to several major companies spanning sectors such as electronics and FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods). Prominent players in the region include Foxconn, Daikin, Blue Star, Cadbury, Kellogg’s, and others.