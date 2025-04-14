US Box Office: Disappointing Week with Jack, Jaat, Good Bad Ugly Fail to Deliver

It’s been a lackluster week for the US box office, with several high-profile releases falling short of expectations. The most notable disappointment came from Jack, Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s much-hyped follow-up to his North American blockbuster Tillu Square, which had earlier stormed past the $2 million mark and cemented Siddhu’s popularity among Telugu audiences overseas.

Riding high on that success, Jack was sold for a premium by confident distributors banking on Siddhu’s rising stardom. However, after a string of delays and a tepid response from both critics and viewers, the film failed to make a splash. It opened to a modest $195,000 in its first four days and is projected to wrap up its run just above $200,000—well short of the $1 million breakeven mark. Industry insiders suggest the distributor may incur losses of up to 80%.

In contrast, it was Tamil star Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly that surprised everyone by striking gold. The film resonated strongly with Tamil audiences and raked in over $1 million in the US, turning out to be the weekend’s unlikely box office champ.

Meanwhile, Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi starring Pradeep Machiraju didn’t even attempt a North American release, skipping the overseas market altogether.

Adding to the gloomy trend was Jaat, the Hindi directorial debut of Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Despite Sunny Deol in the lead and the backing of big names, the film tanked with a dismal $300,000 opening weekend, with critics dismissing it as formulaic and outdated.

Overall, it’s been a disappointing week for the US box office, with only one surprise winner amid a string of underwhelming performances.