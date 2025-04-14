BJP working to fulfil dream of Viksit Haryana, Viksit Bharat: PM Modi at Hisar rally

Hisar, April 14 (IANS) Reiterating his party’s commitment to fulfilling the dream of ‘Viksit Haryana, Viksit Bharat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said, “When the BJP assigned me the duties for Haryana, I, along with several of my party companions, worked here.”

“Their hard work has strengthened the BJP in Haryana, and I am proud that the BJP is extremely serious and working to fulfil the dream of 'Viksit Haryana, Viksit Bharat',” he said in his public address after launching the first commercial flight from Hisar to Ayodhya and laying the foundation stone of terminal-2 building at the Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar that is expected to be completed within two years.

The airport terminal will be built at an estimated cost of over Rs 410 crore and is part of PM Modi’s vision to make air travel safer, more affordable, and accessible to all.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, along with several state ministers, attended the event.

PM Modi said, “Before 2014, there were 74 airports in the country, but today there are over 150 airports...Imagine 74 airports in 70 years?... Every year, there are record airline passengers in the country. On one the hand, our government is working on connectivity, and on the other, ensuring the welfare of the poor and social justice.”

The inauguration of the Hisar airport marked a significant milestone in the state’s development. It will boost regional connectivity and catalyse economic growth across the state.

Saying the Congress has only appeased fundamentalists, he said, “Haryana is that state where the youth in significant numbers join the army and serve the nation. The Congress for decades cheated regarding OROP.”

He said that lakhs of hectares of land are in the name of Waqf. “Now, under the new Waqf law, this Waqf Board will not be able to touch any tribal's land or property in any corner of India. The new provisions will respect the sacred spirit of Waqf. The poor and Pasmanda families of the Muslim society, women, especially Muslim widows, and children will get their rights, and their rights will also be protected. This is real social justice.”

The Prime Minister said the Congress government in Karnataka took away the rights of SCs, STs, and OBCs and gave reservations based on religion. “But Babasaheb, Ambedkar clearly stated that religion-based reservation will not be facilitated. The Congress’ politics of appeasement has not helped the Muslim community, it has only harmed them. Congress chose to appease a few radicalists only.”

The Congress, he said, stabbed the dream that Baba Saheb Ambedkar had seen -- the provision for social justice that he had made in the Constitution -- and turned the provisions of that Constitution into a means of appeasement.

PM Modi said the Congress turned the Constitution into a mere tool for gaining power. “Whenever they felt that power slipping from their hands, they trampled upon the Constitution, just as they did during the Emergency.”

“The spirit of the Constitution clearly says that there must be one common civil code for all citizens, which I call a secular civil code. But Congress never implemented it. In Uttarakhand, we have implemented a secular civil code, but the Congress continues to oppose it,” PM Modi said.

He said the Congress treated SCs, STs, and OBCs as second-class citizens in this country. “While Congress leaders enjoyed luxuries like swimming pools, only 16 out of every 100 households in villages had access to piped water, and among those affected, the most were SCs, STs, and OBCs,” PM Modi added.

