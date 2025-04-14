Hyderabad Choking on E-Waste? TSPCB Steps In With New Action Plan

In its bid to tackle the mounting problem of electronic waste, the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) is set to undertake an extensive study to assess the volume, sources, and disposal practices of e-waste. The initiative will focus on identifying areas for improvement in management and recycling processes.

The study will involve collaboration with various stakeholders, including government agencies, industry experts, and environmental organizations. By gathering data on e-waste generation and disposal patterns, the TSPCB seeks to develop effective strategies for handling electronic waste, thereby mitigating its environmental impact.

The research will also examine the roles of producers/manufacturers, consumers, e-waste collectors, and recyclers to assess the entire chain of operations.

Based on the findings from the study, the government will consider the steps needed to create employment opportunities in the e-waste management sector.

Telangana, particularly its capital Hyderabad, has been facing challenges in disposing of e-waste. A lack of awareness regarding disposal methods, inadequate infrastructure, and poor implementation of norms issued by the Central and State governments have hindered progress, consequently harming the environment.

According to data from the Environment Protection Training and Research Institute (EPTRI), only 42,297 tonnes out of a total of 50,335.6 tonnes of e-waste were properly disposed of in Telangana in 2021–22.

The quantity of e-waste has seen a significant rise, with more and more households not only transitioning to electric appliances but also replacing them frequently. E-waste largely comprises wires, which often contain traces of valuable materials such as gold, silver, and copper, as well as toxic substances like mercury, lead, and cadmium—making proper disposal all the more critical.