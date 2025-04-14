Dr. Ambedkar’s Vision Continues to Guide Us: YS Jagan

Andhra Pradesh former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended heartfelt tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, honouring the architect of the Indian Constitution and his lifelong commitment to social justice and equality.

In a tweet marking the occasion, YS Jagan highlighted Ambedkar’s enduring legacy, stating, “Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution, championed equality, upliftment, and empowerment for the downtrodden. This is what we have thrived to achieve in our regime and will always strive to ensure dignity and justice to the oppressed people of our state.”

Jagan further described Dr. Ambedkar as an “enduring inspiration to humanity for generations to come” and reaffirmed his government’s commitment to Ambedkar’s ideals of dignity and empowerment for the marginalized.

The tribute comes as part of nationwide observances commemorating Ambedkar Jayanti, with various programs being held to celebrate his vision and contributions to the nation.