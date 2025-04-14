Gold Rates Fall on April 14: Check Today’s Prices in Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, and More!

April 14, 2025: Gold prices in India have witnessed a dip today, reflecting growing concerns over a potential global recession. The price of 24-carat gold has fallen to ₹9,551 per gram, down from ₹9,567 per gram yesterday. On the international front, gold slipped to its lowest at $3,231.70 per ounce, pressured by trade tensions, interest rate worries, and market uncertainty that continue to influence global demand.

Today’s Gold Rates in Major Indian Cities

Delhi

18 Carat Gold: ₹7,176/gm (↓ ₹12)

22 Carat Gold: ₹8,770/gm (↓ ₹15)

10-day average: ₹8,518.40/gm

24 Carat Gold: ₹9,566/gm (↓ ₹16)

10-day average: ₹9,291.50/gm

Mumbai

18 Carat Gold: ₹7,164/gm (↓ ₹12)

22 Carat Gold: ₹8,755/gm (↓ ₹15)

10-day average: ₹8,503.40/gm

24 Carat Gold: ₹9,551/gm (↓ ₹16)

10-day average: ₹9,276.50/gm

Bangalore

18 Carat Gold: ₹7,164/gm (↓ ₹12)

22 Carat Gold: ₹8,755/gm (↓ ₹15)

10-day average: ₹8,503.40/gm

24 Carat Gold: ₹9,551/gm (↓ ₹16)

10-day average: ₹9,276.50/gm

Chennai

18 Carat Gold: ₹7,250/gm (↓ ₹10)

22 Carat Gold: ₹8,755/gm (↓ ₹15)

10-day average: ₹8,503.40/gm

24 Carat Gold: ₹9,551/gm (↓ ₹16)

10-day average: ₹9,276.50/gm

Hyderabad

18 Carat Gold: ₹7,164/gm (↓ ₹12)

22 Carat Gold: ₹8,755/gm (↓ ₹15)

10-day average: ₹8,503.40/gm

24 Carat Gold: ₹9,551/gm (↓ ₹16)

10-day average: ₹9,276.50/gm