Gold Rates Fall on April 14: Check Today’s Prices in Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, and More!
April 14, 2025: Gold prices in India have witnessed a dip today, reflecting growing concerns over a potential global recession. The price of 24-carat gold has fallen to ₹9,551 per gram, down from ₹9,567 per gram yesterday. On the international front, gold slipped to its lowest at $3,231.70 per ounce, pressured by trade tensions, interest rate worries, and market uncertainty that continue to influence global demand.
Today’s Gold Rates in Major Indian Cities
Delhi
18 Carat Gold: ₹7,176/gm (↓ ₹12)
22 Carat Gold: ₹8,770/gm (↓ ₹15)
10-day average: ₹8,518.40/gm
24 Carat Gold: ₹9,566/gm (↓ ₹16)
10-day average: ₹9,291.50/gm
Mumbai
18 Carat Gold: ₹7,164/gm (↓ ₹12)
22 Carat Gold: ₹8,755/gm (↓ ₹15)
10-day average: ₹8,503.40/gm
24 Carat Gold: ₹9,551/gm (↓ ₹16)
10-day average: ₹9,276.50/gm
Bangalore
18 Carat Gold: ₹7,164/gm (↓ ₹12)
22 Carat Gold: ₹8,755/gm (↓ ₹15)
10-day average: ₹8,503.40/gm
24 Carat Gold: ₹9,551/gm (↓ ₹16)
10-day average: ₹9,276.50/gm
Chennai
18 Carat Gold: ₹7,250/gm (↓ ₹10)
22 Carat Gold: ₹8,755/gm (↓ ₹15)
10-day average: ₹8,503.40/gm
24 Carat Gold: ₹9,551/gm (↓ ₹16)
10-day average: ₹9,276.50/gm
Hyderabad
18 Carat Gold: ₹7,164/gm (↓ ₹12)
22 Carat Gold: ₹8,755/gm (↓ ₹15)
10-day average: ₹8,503.40/gm
24 Carat Gold: ₹9,551/gm (↓ ₹16)
10-day average: ₹9,276.50/gm