AP Elections 2024: All Important Details to Know!

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh is all set to witness direct contests both in Lok Sabha and Assembly election as the voting process will begin at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm on Monday. As many as 454 candidates are in the fray from 25 Lok Sabha constituencies while 2,387 nominees are contesting from 175 Assembly constituencies in the state..

The Election Commission is expecting a record break polling approximately 83 percent this time as the Telugu state had achieved the second-highest voter turnout in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The voter turnout stood at 79.74 percent, according to the poll panel.

The polling will conclude at 6 pm in most places while it will end at 4 pm in agency areas Araku, Paderu and Rampachodavaram and conclude at 5 pm in areas like Palakonda, Kurupam, and Saaluru. The total number of voters in the state stands at 4.14 crore which include 2.10 crore male, 2.03 crore female, 3,421 third gender voters and 68,185 service electors.

The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for Monday’s polling process. 1.60 lakh EVMs will be used in 46,389 polling booths across 26 districts in Andhra Pradesh. Over 5,00,000 police personnel have been deployed for election-related security arrangements. While the Commission has drafted the services of 5.26 lakh employees for election duties.

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Pulivendula), TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu (Kuppam) and Jana Sena chief and actor Pawan Kalyan (Pithapuram), among others are in the Assembly poll race. While AP Congress president and Jagan's sister YS Sharmila (Kadapa) and BJP state chief Purandeswari (Rajamahendravaram), among others, are in Lok Sabha poll fray.

The YSRCP is contesting in all 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha segments in the state, TDP has fielded its candidates in 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies while the BJP will contest from six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats. Pawan Kalyan’s Janasena will contest two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats.

