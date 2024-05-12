Rahul-Akhilesh rally in Raebareli, Amethi on May 17

Lucknow, May 12 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav will now hold a joint rally in Raebareli and Amethi on May 17.

According to a Congress spokesman, “Akhilesh ji and Rahul ji will hold joint rallies for Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli on May 17. On the same day, they will also hold a joint campaign for the Congress’ Amethi candidate KL Sharma.”

Further details of the programme will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will hold two rallies in Maharajganj and Bansgaon on May 14, where Congress’ UP in-charge Avinash Pande and Samajwadi Party national general secretary Shivpal Yadav will also be present.

Sources in the Congress said that Rahul and Kharge were also scheduled to campaign in Raebareli, but the date and programme were not yet finalised.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Akhilesh Yadav, along with Avinash Pande, campaigned for the Congress’ Barabanki candidate Tanuj Punia.

