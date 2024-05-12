CM Jagan to head to Pulivendula to cast his vote

YSR district: Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Pulivendula in the evening today. He will leave his Tadepalli camp office in the evening and reach Pulivendula at night.

He will stay overnight and cast his vote on Monday. Meanwhile, the district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the chief minister’s visit. The police have also strengthened the security in the district for the chief minister’s visit.

Also Read: Stage set for Lok Sabha, Assembly Polls in Andhra Pradesh Tomorrow

