Botsa Busts Rumours, Attacks Opposition over Spreading Lies!

Visakhapatnam: Hitting out the opposition parties for spreading misinformation about “The Land Titling Act”, YSRCP minister Botsa Satyanarayana said the act was drafted without any controversy.

Blaming the TDP-led opposition alliance for tarnishing the image of Andhra Pradesh Registration and Stamps Department, Botsa said that under YS Jagan government the land registration system has been made corruption-free and transparent.

“They (opposition alliance) are trying to damage the reputation of the AP Registration and Stamps Department. The government has made eSign and Aadhaar authentication mandatory for the registration process. However, the opposition is misleading the people,” Botsa remarked.

In accordance with the directive of the Centre, the state government came up with the Land Titling Act which is aimed at removing the broker system, the YSRCP minister said. He also said that the TDP and its allies are propagating falsehood against the Act and alleging that the department is giving xerox papers instead of the registration document, which is a lie.

Warning the opposition bloc, Botsa said if the Model Code of Conduct was not enforced, the government would have initiated an action against all those who are spreading false propaganda against the draft of the Land Titling Act. He informed that the government has discussed the draft bill in the State Assembly already and will seek people’s suggestions and objections before signing the bill. Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to secure the property of the people of the state, he added.

Earlier, the CM Jagan said, "The last time, the land surveys were conducted during British rule. Nowhere else in the country are land surveys being conducted on the scale we are witnessing, and over 15,000 surveyors operating across 15,000 Grama Secretariats. Due to past negligence, subdivisions were carried out without proper measurements, leading to difficulties for the public in property transactions and legal disputes with revenue officials."

